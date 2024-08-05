Analysts Set The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Target Price at C$0.82

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEV shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.28 million. Analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

