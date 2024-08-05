Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) PT at C$183.89

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$189.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. In other news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243 shares of company stock worth $208,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$218.24 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$163.01 and a one year high of C$242.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

