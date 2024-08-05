Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target at $10.83

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, May 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
