Analyzing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lightscape Technologies and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 0 1 3 0 2.75

Microvast has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,215.02%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

20.7% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microvast $306.62 million 0.35 -$106.34 million ($0.32) -1.07

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Volatility and Risk

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Microvast -29.79% -18.01% -9.80%

Summary

Microvast beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies



Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Microvast



Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port vehicles, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

