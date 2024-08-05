Analyzing Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Nutex Health -15.85% -44.06% -9.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swvl and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,980.44%. Given Nutex Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Swvl.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swvl and Nutex Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $22.85 million 1.86 $3.06 million N/A N/A Nutex Health $247.65 million 0.14 -$45.79 million ($10.59) -0.68

Swvl has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health.

Risk & Volatility

Swvl has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swvl beats Nutex Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

