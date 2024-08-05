Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.69.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE AR opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,377 shares of company stock worth $15,989,384. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Antero Resources by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 258,083 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

