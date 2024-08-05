Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on APLT

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 22,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $95,052.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,186.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $673.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.