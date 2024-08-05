Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

