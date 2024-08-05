Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY24 guidance at $1.21-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.210-1.270 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

In other news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 target price for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

