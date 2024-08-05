Arvinas, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Arvinas Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.84 on Monday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

