Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VET stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 18,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

