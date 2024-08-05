Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.74 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $19.59 or 0.00036011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $7.74 billion and approximately $964.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,399,381 coins and its circulating supply is 395,053,011 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

