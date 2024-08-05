Avista (AVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Avista has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

