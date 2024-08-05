Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.81. 611,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,825. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,878,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,880,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,677,000 after acquiring an additional 208,827 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

