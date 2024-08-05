Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

