Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $77.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 535,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,975. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.