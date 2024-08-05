Bank of America Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $75.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.71.

Roku Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,663. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

