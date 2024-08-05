Barclays Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $0.75

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $1.50 to $0.75 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered WW International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.29.

WW International Price Performance

NASDAQ WW opened at $0.85 on Friday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WW International by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

