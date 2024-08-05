Barclays Increases Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $5.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Compass alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Compass from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

COMP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 1,915,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,307. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.