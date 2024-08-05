BigCommerce’s (BIGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

BigCommerce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,918. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $468.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 693,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $3,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BigCommerce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,236,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

