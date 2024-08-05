Biogen Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $205.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $278.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

