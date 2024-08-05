Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $206.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.52.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03).

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

