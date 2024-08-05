Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Bionano Genomics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 129.31% and a negative net margin of 605.26%. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNGO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 874,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,372. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

