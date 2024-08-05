BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.33 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $884.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

