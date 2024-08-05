Blast Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112.99 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blast has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. Blast has a market capitalization of $161.48 million and approximately $112.99 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blast

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,593,728,619 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,576,831,417.45941 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00836179 USD and is down -24.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $86,133,073.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

