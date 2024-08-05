Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000.

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

