Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

OBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

