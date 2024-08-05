BMO Capital Markets Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $4.75

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $4.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

NYSE:TIXT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,554,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

