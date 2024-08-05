BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) versus Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Critical Comparison

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 8 2 0 2.20

BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $105.24 million 2.55 $18.21 million $2.83 16.54 BOK Financial $3.13 billion 1.98 $530.75 million $6.86 14.13

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 14.14% 11.48% 0.84% BOK Financial 13.92% 9.94% 1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

