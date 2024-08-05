Boston Partners Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Boston Partners increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 272.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fluor were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. 439,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,139. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

