Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $4.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

