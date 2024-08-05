British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.5 %

BTI stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

