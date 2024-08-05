British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTLCY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

