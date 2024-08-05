Brokerages Set Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.22 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

