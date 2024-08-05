Brokerages Set Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.22 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
