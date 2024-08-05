Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $9.44

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $8.94 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

