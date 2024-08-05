Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$30.18

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.18.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$828,000.00. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
