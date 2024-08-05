Brokerages Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target at $43.11

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DYN opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.07.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
