Brokerages Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Target Price at $30.33

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGS. Barclays assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

