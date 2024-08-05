Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 285.80

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 285.80 ($3.68).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.86) to GBX 275 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.28) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.67) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.72) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 220 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,142.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.13.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.40 ($3,130.18). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,739.64). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,919 shares of company stock worth $2,701,876. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

