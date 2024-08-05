Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Price Target at $13.80

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.71 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
