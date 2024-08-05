Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) PT at $54.75

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,896 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,388,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,968,000 after acquiring an additional 298,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 956,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

