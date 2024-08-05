Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT at $9.89

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.89.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of SEAT stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.80.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
