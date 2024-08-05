Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT at $9.89

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 410,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,271 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 301,623 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

