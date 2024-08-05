Brokerages Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) PT at $8.00

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

