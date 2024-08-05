Brokerages Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) PT at $8.00

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
