Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $9.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.88. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa stock opened at $266.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average is $274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $487.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 719,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

