Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter.

TSE:BAM opened at C$56.51 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$39.38 and a twelve month high of C$61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.68. The company has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.524 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total value of C$7,840,793.92. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total transaction of C$1,668,727.26. Also, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total value of C$7,840,793.92. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

