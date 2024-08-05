BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$103.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$96.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.89. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

