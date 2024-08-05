C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $100.00 at UBS Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 189,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

