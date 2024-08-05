Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $590.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $544.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cable One by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $394.25 on Friday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $318.68 and a 12 month high of $732.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

