Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 0.4 %

CVGW opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.67 million, a P/E ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

About Calavo Growers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $5,190,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

