Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
CVGW opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.67 million, a P/E ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
