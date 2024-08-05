Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 90,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 67,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camtek by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

